Space Architects: Shaping Place, Light, & Nature (Schindler, Preis & Ossipoff)

An in-depth presentation and conversation with Schindler film director Valentina Ganeva, and architects Axel Schmitzberger & Graham Hart. Enjoy sunset at Liljestrand House with Austrian wine, beer and charcuterie. The ticket price includes a pass to the film screening at Honolulu Museum of Art the previous evening, Friday, June 12.

Hawai’i’s post-war Modernist Architecture is known for its procession through space, consideration of place, shaping of light, and framing of nature. Although these modernist ideas suited Hawai’i’s context perfectly, they developed pre-war along the West Coast from concepts originating in Europe, and even earlier in Japanese architectural traditions. One of these West Coast practitioners, and early masters of modern architecture, was Rudolph Schindler. Considered one of the greatest architects of the past century, Schindler’s work in California inspired generations of architects. Join the Liljestrand Foundation as we discuss the through line of Modernist Architecture influences, from Japan, to Europe, to California, and back here to Hawai’i. Framed as a follow-up discussion to the screening of the recently produced film, Rudolph Schindler: Space Architect, director Valentina Ganeva is joined by California architect Axel Schmitzberger and Hawai’i architect Graham Hart to discuss the work and concepts of these masters.

