Sobriety Awareness Walk 15 mile walk

On April 30th, I’ll be celebrating my 8th year sobriety birthday by doing a 15-mile walk from Ala Moana Beach to Koko Head, finishing with a hike to the top. This isn’t just a walk — it’s my testimony.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and I’m doing this to bring awareness to substance abuse and to show that the journey of sobriety isn’t easy… but it’s worth it. Every step represents the struggles, the growth, and the strength it takes to keep going.

This walk is for anyone out there fighting their battles — you’re not alone. There’s always a way forward.

If you like support, be a part of it, or help spread the message, it would mean everything. Let’s keep pushing, one step at a time 🙏🏽🤍