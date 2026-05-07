Schindler Space Architect (film + 30-minute Q&A with director)

Schindler Space Architect film followed by a 30-minute Q&A with director Valentina Ganeva. Moderated by California architect and historian Axel Schmitzberger.

Schindler Space Architect is the first feature-length documentary exploring the life of modern architecture pioneer R. M. Schindler. The film is narrated by Meryl Streep and features renowned architects Frank Gehry, Steven Holl, Thom Mayne and others sharing their insights on Schindler, who changed forever the architectural landscape of Los Angeles and laid the foundation for what is now considered the California lifestyle of indoor-outdoor living. This documentary is an investigation into Schindler’s philosophy of Space Architecture and reexamines his complicated relationship with his mentor, Frank Lloyd Wright, and his former friend turned rival, Richard Neutra. A true original, Schindler experimented and invented for 30 years. The film affirms the singular genius of one man and the eternal challenge every artist faces to stay true to their vision.

*Does NOT include entry to the following evening 6/13 discussion at Liljestrand House: Info at LFHawaii.org

