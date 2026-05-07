Roots School Presents: Emerald City, Kansas
Roots School Presents: Emerald City, Kansas
Emerald City, Kansas
A Roots School Production
Directed by Genie Hokulani Calagna
Written by James Minniear
Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00pm
and Friday, May 8, 2026 at 12:00pm
Run time: 1 Hour – No Intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/717534/
About the Show
Dorothy leads a peaceful life on her Kansas farm until a wannabe witch named Harper arrives and captures her friend Oscar. Desperate for help, Dorothy travels to Emerald City to gather her old friends, Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow, and bring them back to Kansas. Reunited, the four must join forces to track down Oscar before it’s too late.
This hilarious and heartwarming play follows their journey of courage, forgiveness, and self-discovery as the friends remember that the most important lessons are the ones they learn together.
Join us for an exciting adventure that all ages will enjoy!
For more info on the Roots School, go to https://rootsmaui.org/
Ticket Information
$13-21.20 for Adults
$11 for Keiki
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/717534/