Roots School Presents: Emerald City, Kansas

Emerald City, Kansas

A Roots School Production

Directed by Genie Hokulani Calagna

Written by James Minniear

Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00pm

and Friday, May 8, 2026 at 12:00pm

Run time: 1 Hour – No Intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/717534/

About the Show

Dorothy leads a peaceful life on her Kansas farm until a wannabe witch named Harper arrives and captures her friend Oscar. Desperate for help, Dorothy travels to Emerald City to gather her old friends, Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow, and bring them back to Kansas. Reunited, the four must join forces to track down Oscar before it’s too late.

This hilarious and heartwarming play follows their journey of courage, forgiveness, and self-discovery as the friends remember that the most important lessons are the ones they learn together.

Join us for an exciting adventure that all ages will enjoy!

For more info on the Roots School, go to https://rootsmaui.org/

Ticket Information

$13-21.20 for Adults

$11 for Keiki

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/717534/