Peyton Ruddy at Blue Note Hawaii
Peyton Ruddy at Blue Note Hawaii
Peyton Ruddy, initially best known for going viral on the hit podcast, Kill Tony, has begun to blow up on social media with his hit “my best work” videos. He started stand up in the suburbs of Chicago at 17 years old and quickly grew in popularity to become a favorite in the city. He recently moved to Austin, Texas and has been referred to as “cutesy wootsey fat shit.”
Blue Note Hawaii
$25-$35
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com