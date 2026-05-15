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Peyton Ruddy at Blue Note Hawaii

Peyton Ruddy at Blue Note Hawaii

Peyton Ruddy, initially best known for going viral on the hit podcast, Kill Tony, has begun to blow up on social media with his hit “my best work” videos. He started stand up in the suburbs of Chicago at 17 years old and quickly grew in popularity to become a favorite in the city. He recently moved to Austin, Texas and has been referred to as “cutesy wootsey fat shit.”

Blue Note Hawaii
$25-$35
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com