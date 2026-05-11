Pau-Ha-Hana Storytelling Comedy with Storyteller Jason Miller

Each month a different local storyteller takes the stage to share stories from their life which become the inspiration for improv comedy by Think Fast Improv!

This months Pau-Ha-Hana storyteller is Hawaii Punk Rock icon Jason Miller!!

Friday May 15

NextDoor - 43 N Hotel St

Doors 7pm, show 7:30pm.

$10 Presale / $15 door

21+ Full Bar

Presale: https://holdmyticket.com/tickets/462277

About our storyteller:

Jason Miller is the founder of Hawaiian Express Records, 808Shows & Sailor Jerry Festival with the goal to support bands and fans. He came here in 1992 on a UHM swimming scholarship. He joined KTUH as a student DJ, then Promotions Director. He launched Hawaiian Express Records in 1995 for bands, 808Shows in 2001 for fans, and Sailor Jerry Festival in 2015 for the Man (Jerry). Since 1995 Jason put out over 200 albums, promoted a few thousand events (with thousands of different bands from around the world) all “to support bands and fans”. Find it all here, https://linktr.ee/hwnexp