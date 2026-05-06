Nike Tennis Camp at Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch

Join us this summer for Nike Tennis Camp at Royal Lahaina Resort! Nate Geigle and his team are excited to host camp this summer at the beautiful Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch in Lahaina, Hawaii. This tennis camp (from June 8 to 12 – half-and full-day camps are available) is for boys and girls, ages 9-17, looking to take their skills to the next level.

Campers will have the opportunity to hit tons of balls, enhance their technique, and participate in supervised match play, all in a fun and friendly environment. Consider making a family vacation of it - participation includes substantially discounted room rates at the Royal Lahaina Resort!

