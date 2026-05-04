Move, Remember, Thrive: Brain Health at Any Age

Explore how everyday choices can help keep your brain strong as you age. This fun, interactive workshop overviews the Six Pillars of Brain Health and features deeper dives into Your Brain on Exercise and Memory Strategies for Healthy Aging. Led by Amy Kelley, MSc, CPT, you’ll learn practical, research‑based approaches to boost memory, stay mentally sharp, and build habits that support healthy aging.

Light snacks will be provided

Please bring/wear:

Bring a reusable water bottle (refill station available)

Dress in clothes comfortable for movement