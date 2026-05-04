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Move, Remember, Thrive: Brain Health at Any Age

Move, Remember, Thrive: Brain Health at Any Age

Explore how everyday choices can help keep your brain strong as you age. This fun, interactive workshop overviews the Six Pillars of Brain Health and features deeper dives into Your Brain on Exercise and Memory Strategies for Healthy Aging. Led by Amy Kelley, MSc, CPT, you’ll learn practical, research‑based approaches to boost memory, stay mentally sharp, and build habits that support healthy aging.

Light snacks will be provided

Please bring/wear:

Bring a reusable water bottle (refill station available)
Dress in clothes comfortable for movement

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hilo
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
http://aarp.org/hi
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Hilo
522 Ponahawai St
Hilo, Hawaii 69720
808-848-4770
bbh.org