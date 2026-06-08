Mojo Brooks at Blue Note Hawaii

Dyon “Mojo” Brooks is an actor, writer, producer, and nationally acclaimed stand-up comedian that can currently be seen as the male lead for Tyler Perry’s MISS GOVERNOR on Netflix alongside the legendary Terri J Vaughn and Jo Marie Payton, the series held a multiple-week Top 10 for following its debut. As a comic, Brooks is celebrated by fans across the country, having sold out every show on his nationwide “Unhand Me Now” Tour in 2024, as well as selling out each stop on his current fourth national headlining tour (The “I Know You F*ckin’ Lying” Tour). The tour has sold over 86,000 tickets and will conclude at the end January of 2026 with stops at multiple large-capacity theatres across the nation including the historic Chicago Theatre, the Orpheum, and two shows at New York’s Town Hall to name a few. From February to May of 2026, Brooks will again tour with Mike Epps for the “We Them Ones” Arena Tour playing to audiences of 10,000+ every weekend once again. Brooks will embark on another national theatre and arena tour as a headliner playing even larger venues than any other time in his career. The demand, fandom, and passion for Brooks is palpable across not only the country, but internationally as he will be touring across London and the EU in Summer 2026 as well.

Brooks was named as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2025 where he was recognized and honored at the historic Just For Laughs Montreal. The prestigious list includes such notable alumni as Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer, Patton Oswalt, Tiffany Haddish, and Kumail Nanjiani to name just a few.