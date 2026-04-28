MangoMango Dessert is Brewing Up Specials for National Boba Day, April 30

In celebration of National Boba Day on Thursday, April 30, MangoMango Dessert is treating boba lovers across the island to a sweet deal. For one day only, guests can enjoy $5 any milk tea boba drinks, all day long at both their Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center locations.

Founded in 2013, MangoMango Dessert brings fresh, handmade, healthy alternative desserts and drinks throughout their 30+ locations across the US. Designed with your comfort in mind—relax and enjoy any hot or cold dessert/drink made with the finest ingredients only. For more information, visit https://www.mangomangodessert.com/