Mālama the Monkeys Virtual Silent Auction Fundraiser

Pacific Primate Sanctuary is hosting a Virtual Silent Auction fundraiser to help care for the monkeys. The event runs from May 1st to 20th.

Pacific Primate Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 nonprofit wildlife conservation organization dedicated to the permanent care of threatened, endangered and distressed primates. The Sanctuary relies on, and sincerely appreciates your support. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly to the care of the animals.

The Sanctuary is not open for public visitation. For more information about the Sanctuary, please visit our website: https://pacificprimate.org