Save the date! The annual Lēʻahi Kids Day at Diamond Head State Monument is set for Saturday, May 16, from 10am to 2pm. Held annually in communities across the country, Kids to Parks Day celebrates outdoor play at local, state, and national parks.

This free family event features outdoor activities and educational fun for kids to explore and appreciate nature. More than two dozen community partners will offering free, hands-on activities, games, and educational booths to connect kids and their families with the natural and cultural significance of one of Hawaii’s most iconic landmarks. Event highlights include a Honolulu Fire Department ladder truck on display at 10 a.m. and a Hula Wahine performance by ‘Iolani Schools at 10:30 a.m.