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Jake Shimabukuro & Pure Heart at Blue Note Hawaii

Jake Shimabukuro & Pure Heart at Blue Note Hawaii

Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro returns with pop trio Pure Heart!

Over the past two decades, Jake has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about Jake’s transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary – whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical – on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ‘ukulele. Responding to the urgent calls of his fervent imagination, Jake has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, heretofore underappreciated four - string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”

Blue Note Hawaii
$40-$50
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blue Note Hawaii
(808)-777-4890
club@bluenotehawaii.com
bluenotehawaii.com
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96815
8087774890
www.bluenotehawaii.com