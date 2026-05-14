Honolulu Poetry Slam Grand Slam Finals

GRAND SLAM FINALS

Thursday, May 28th

The big event is here! Every month poets compete to earn a spot in the Grand Slam. Now the top poets from the season will compete for the tittle Grand Slam Champion! You can expect powerful performances by phenomenally talented poets! This is a show not to be missed!!!

Grand Slam tickets will be $15 in advance, $20 at the door. We will be at Hawaiian Brian’s, as usual. However, we will be in Crossroads, the larger venue.

In addition to incredible poetry, the show will feature three guest artists!

Ali Ross is a Filipina singer-songwriter originally from Manila. Influenced by R&B, jazz, hip-hop, and neo-soul, she brings a sultry, soulful energy to her performances. Her songs explore love, loss, and healing with honesty and vulnerability.

The incomparable DJ Wanderlust will be multitasking as usual, not only DJing, but also showcasing her vocal talents. Living her life around musicians, artists, and activists, she has a memorizing voice and a whole lot to say!

We are also honored to feature an original dance collaboration with musical accompaniment.

You are invited to stay for the after party until midnight with a set from DJ Wanderlust until midnight!!!

Musical awesomeness, as always, is provided by DJ WanderLust, the best damn DJ in poetry. And, your host and MC is Liam Skilling.

The Grand Slam will be held at Crossroads in Hawaiian Brian’s at 1680 Kapiolani Blvd on the second floor. Validated parking, food, and drinks!

Come check us out, to listen, to connect, or take the stage yourself. Doors and sign up at 7; show starts at 8.

#poetryslam #poetry #spokenword #spokenwordpoetry #honolulupoetryslam

