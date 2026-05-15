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Hale Kanikapila Presents: Kekahi Young

Hale Kanikapila Presents: Kekahi Young

All ages enjoy food and drink while listening to the music of multi Na Hoku Hanohano award winning Recording Artist Kekahi Young at the newest restaurant and longest bar in Downtown Hilo.

Hale Kanikapila
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com

Artist Group Info

Kekahi Young
https://www.facebook.com/share/1BdYE7C8b5/
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe Street
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
http://halekanikapila.com