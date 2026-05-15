Hale Kanikapila Presents: Kekahi Young
Hale Kanikapila Presents: Kekahi Young
All ages enjoy food and drink while listening to the music of multi Na Hoku Hanohano award winning Recording Artist Kekahi Young at the newest restaurant and longest bar in Downtown Hilo.
Hale Kanikapila
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Hale Kanikapila
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kekahi Young
Hale Kanikapila
168 Keawe StreetHilo, Hawaii 96720
80802385014
halekanikapila@gmail.com