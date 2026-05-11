© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free Coral Reef Mapping Training at Honolua

Free Coral Reef Mapping Training at Honolua

Want to learn how you can use technology to protect the ocean?

Join MEGA Lab on May 9 from 8-11 am to learn how to map coral reefs at Honokahua. Invitees should bring fins and a snorkel, and MEGA Lab's expert marine scientists will provide cameras and all the necessary training to get out and document coral reefs at Honolua!

This event is free, but please RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaajHcCJ6NtbIPLnO0-jbIOil9tbw0GInTNxOo45kjYrzxfg/viewform

Honokahua (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua beach lawn)
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

MEGA Lab
themegalab@gmail.com
Honokahua (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua beach lawn)
1 Ritz Carlton Drive
Lahaina, Hawaii 96761
themegalab@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYAiiH9GX5j/?img_index=1