Free Coral Reef Mapping Training at Honolua
Free Coral Reef Mapping Training at Honolua
Want to learn how you can use technology to protect the ocean?
Join MEGA Lab on May 9 from 8-11 am to learn how to map coral reefs at Honokahua. Invitees should bring fins and a snorkel, and MEGA Lab's expert marine scientists will provide cameras and all the necessary training to get out and document coral reefs at Honolua!
This event is free, but please RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaajHcCJ6NtbIPLnO0-jbIOil9tbw0GInTNxOo45kjYrzxfg/viewform
Honokahua (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua beach lawn)
08:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
MEGA Lab
themegalab@gmail.com
Honokahua (Ritz-Carlton Kapalua beach lawn)
1 Ritz Carlton DriveLahaina, Hawaii 96761
themegalab@gmail.com