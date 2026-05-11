Free Coral Reef Mapping Training at Honolua

Want to learn how you can use technology to protect the ocean?

Join MEGA Lab on May 9 from 8-11 am to learn how to map coral reefs at Honokahua. Invitees should bring fins and a snorkel, and MEGA Lab's expert marine scientists will provide cameras and all the necessary training to get out and document coral reefs at Honolua!

This event is free, but please RSVP at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScaajHcCJ6NtbIPLnO0-jbIOil9tbw0GInTNxOo45kjYrzxfg/viewform

