Fraud Resource Fair & Free Movie: The Beekeeper

Join Hawaiian Community Assets' Project Maka`ala at the Key Project (Kane`ohe) for a Fraud Prevention Resource Fair (4:00-6:00 PM) and a film screening of The Beekeeper (6:30-8:15 PM). No preregistration required. The Beekeeper is Rated R.

Stop by the AARP Hawai`i resource table to pick up the latest information on fraud and scams and talk with friendly AARP volunteers about how to protect yourself and your `ohana.

Film synopsis:

The Beekeeper (2024) stars Jason Statham as Adam Clay, a retired operative from a clandestine government organization. After his kind landlady dies by suicide following a phishing scam, Clay launches a one-man campaign to dismantle the criminal network behind the fraud--uncovering a conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power. Rated R for strong violence throughout, pervasive language, some sexual references, and drug use.