Footloose the Musical

Maui OnStage Education and Youth’s Theatre Community Production

Directors: Tina Kailiponi and Francis Tau’a

Music Director: Ashton Yarbrough

Choreographer: Andre Morissette

Dates: August 15, 16, 22, 23

Times: Sat @ 7pm, Sun @ 2pm

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater

68 N. Market Street

Wailuku, HI

96793

Phone: 808-242-6969

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Music by Tom Snow

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

The explosive movie musical bursts onto the stage! With dynamic new songs augmenting the powerhouse hits from its bestselling Oscar-nominated score, Footloose celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.

When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, who is determined to exercise control over the town’s youth. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin’ rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score, augmented with dynamic new songs, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people while guiding them with a warm heart and open mind.

www.concordtheatricals.com

“Exhilarating! You'll have a hard time staying in your seat!” – WNBC

“One of the most extraordinary musicals ever to come out of Hollywood. Footloose blends fantastical situations with important issues and balances them perfectly.” – L.A. Weekly

“Footloose is an exuberant entertainment, bursting to life with music, romance and dance.” – L.A. Movie Gazette

“This is a show you want to dance to! The score is the best kind of blast from the past!” – Cincinnati Enquirer

“A crackling show... better than the movie!” – Green Bay Press-Gazette

Proudly sponsored by Wave of Harmony Foundation in partnership with The Gilbert and Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust

