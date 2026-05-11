Estelle at Blue Note Hawaii

Estelle is a Grammy-Award-winning international pop star hailing from West London, her 2008 top 10 smash hit “American Boy” first catapulted her to international prominence. However, it's her broad musical sensibilities that’s granted her chart success across multiple genres including R&B (“Thank You”), Reggae (“Come Over”), and Dance (“One Love”).

Estelle’s success includes 6 studio albums, 3 Billboard Hot 100 hits and three MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin). Her resume also boasts a GRAMMY® win, one World Music Award, and a selection for the prestigious Mercury Music. Estelle has expanded her creative footprint to include film and television as she’s held roles in movies and shows like: Fox’s Empire, Girl’s Trip, Netflix’s Fatal Affair, and Cartoon network’s Steven Universe.