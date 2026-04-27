Early Childhood Resource Fair
Early Childhood Resource Fair
Join us at the Early Childhood Resource Fair
Saturday, April 25 | 10 AM–2 PM at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center
Meet preschools, explore childcare options, connect with local resources, enjoy fun activities, and grab a resource bag (while supplies last).
No registration needed — just come & explore!
Supporting Maui’s Little Keiki Starts Here
Maui Family Support Services, Inc. and Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies invite you to a FREE Early Childhood Resource Fair on April 25.
Discover early learning programs, connect with community support, and enjoy giveaways and family-friendly fun.
Just show up and connect.
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Apr 2026
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 W Kaahumanu AveKahului, Hawaii 96732