Join us at the Early Childhood Resource Fair

Saturday, April 25 | 10 AM–2 PM at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center

Meet preschools, explore childcare options, connect with local resources, enjoy fun activities, and grab a resource bag (while supplies last).

No registration needed — just come & explore!

Supporting Maui’s Little Keiki Starts Here

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. and Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies invite you to a FREE Early Childhood Resource Fair on April 25.

Discover early learning programs, connect with community support, and enjoy giveaways and family-friendly fun.

Just show up and connect.