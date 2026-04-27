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Early Childhood Resource Fair

Early Childhood Resource Fair

Join us at the Early Childhood Resource Fair
Saturday, April 25 | 10 AM–2 PM at Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center

Meet preschools, explore childcare options, connect with local resources, enjoy fun activities, and grab a resource bag (while supplies last).

No registration needed — just come & explore!

Supporting Maui’s Little Keiki Starts Here
Maui Family Support Services, Inc. and Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies invite you to a FREE Early Childhood Resource Fair on April 25.
Discover early learning programs, connect with community support, and enjoy giveaways and family-friendly fun.

Just show up and connect.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Apr 2026
Queen Kaʻahumanu Center
275 W Kaahumanu Ave
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/