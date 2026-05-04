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David Fung, piano and Chamber Music Hawaii's Spring Wind Quintet

David Fung, piano and Chamber Music Hawaii's Spring Wind Quintet

Australian pianist David Fung joins the Spring Wind Quintet for the final concert of the 2025-2026 season. He replaces pianist Joyce Yang, who is recovering from an injury. Praised by the Washington Post for his “ravishing and simply gorgeous” performances, Fung is widely recognized for interpretations that are elegant and refined, intensely poetic and uncommonly expressive. We will have him both as a soloist and chamber musician with Honolulu’s Spring Wind Quintet. The program will include works for wind instruments by Haydn, William Grant Still, and August Klughart, piano sonatas by Scarlatti, and Louise Farrenc’s Piano Sextet. Composed in 1852, the Sextet is the first instance of a work that combines the piano with a full wind complement of flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and horn. It is music of fresh imagination, charm, and scintillating instrumental virtuosity.

UH Hilo Performing Arts Center (UHHPAC)
gen adm:$30, 60+: $25, student:$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Hawaii Concert Society
(808) 959-4064
hawaiiconcertsociety.com

Artist Group Info

David Fung
https://www.davidfung.com
UH Hilo Performing Arts Center (UHHPAC)
200 W. Kawili St.
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
808-932-7490
artsctr@hawaii.edu
artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu