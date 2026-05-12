Dave Koz & Friends at Blue Note Hawaii

Dave Koz is a celebrated American saxophonist, composer, and radio host, widely recognized for his contributions to smooth jazz. Born in 1963 in Encino, California, he began playing the saxophone in his youth and quickly rose to prominence in the late 1980s, touring with artists like Bobby Caldwell and Richard Marx. His solo career took off with his 1990 debut album and has since led to numerous chart-topping albums, Grammy nominations, and collaborations with icons such as Celine Dion, Stevie Nicks, and Barry Manilow. Koz's engaging stage presence and musical versatility have made him a staple in contemporary jazz, while his popular syndicated radio show and annual Dave Koz & Friends At Sea cruises have expanded his influence beyond music. With a legacy built on innovation, collaboration, and a passion for performance, Dave Koz remains one of jazz’s most enduring and influential figures.