BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. Founded in 2007 and led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance. The company has been deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world.

The dancers offer multiple works by various choreographers, and in the hands of artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett, the artists weave dance languages of movement. Infusing the whole evening with an uplifted movement prescient with intention that speaks to ballet, and with a rhythm and strength that calls to mind salsa, hip-hop, and house.