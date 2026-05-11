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BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. Founded in 2007 and led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance. The company has been deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world.

The dancers offer multiple works by various choreographers, and in the hands of artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett, the artists weave dance languages of movement. Infusing the whole evening with an uplifted movement prescient with intention that speaks to ballet, and with a rhythm and strength that calls to mind salsa, hip-hop, and house.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
TICKETS: $27, $37, $47, &amp; $67 (Includes ALL Taxes &amp; Fees)
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
https://mauiarts.org/index.php