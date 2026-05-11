BEST OF WAILUKU FILM FESTIVAL

Ride a new wave of storytelling at the Best of the Wailuku Film Festival. After four days of community screenings, panels, and events in historic Wailuku Town, the festival builds to a climactic finish featuring bold regional voices in the re-screening of our audience-choice award-winning Hawaiʻi and Watersports shorts and features. Celebrate film as a bridge between cultures, a spark for conversation, and enjoy an unforgettable cinematic experience showcasing the stories audiences can’t stop talking about, while meeting the makers of these electrifying works up close and personal.

3:00 PM 1st Screening

Best of HAWAII:

Short & Feature

with Q&A to follow in the Yokouchi Courtyard

6:00 PM 2nd Screening

Best of WATERSPORTS:

Short & Feature

with Q&A to follow in the Castle Theater

For more information visit WailukuFilm.com

Wailuku Film Festival is made possible with support of the Maui Film Office and the County of Maui.