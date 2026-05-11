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BEST OF WAILUKU FILM FESTIVAL

BEST OF WAILUKU FILM FESTIVAL

Ride a new wave of storytelling at the Best of the Wailuku Film Festival. After four days of community screenings, panels, and events in historic Wailuku Town, the festival builds to a climactic finish featuring bold regional voices in the re-screening of our audience-choice award-winning Hawaiʻi and Watersports shorts and features. Celebrate film as a bridge between cultures, a spark for conversation, and enjoy an unforgettable cinematic experience showcasing the stories audiences can’t stop talking about, while meeting the makers of these electrifying works up close and personal.

3:00 PM 1st Screening
Best of HAWAII:

Short & Feature

with Q&A to follow in the Yokouchi Courtyard

6:00 PM 2nd Screening
Best of WATERSPORTS:

Short & Feature

with Q&A to follow in the Castle Theater

For more information visit WailukuFilm.com

Wailuku Film Festival is made possible with support of the Maui Film Office and the County of Maui.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$20 per screening (Includes ALL Taxes &amp; Fees)
03:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
https://mauiarts.org/index.php