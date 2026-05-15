An Evening with Waiakoa
An Evening with Waiakoa
An Evening with Waiakoa
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Starts at 7:00pm
Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/
About
Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana‘o Radio
Featuring Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva, and Tarvin Makia
Please join us for an initmate evening of original music featuring Tarvin Makia on the bass, Ethan Villanueva on guitar and percussion, and Anthony Pfluke on ʻukulele, kīhōʻalu, and grand piano!
Ticket Information
Premium Seating:
$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables
Preferred Seating:
$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section
Regular Seating:
$26.50
Partially-Obstructed View Seats:
$21.20
For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/