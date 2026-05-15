An Evening with Waiakoa

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Starts at 7:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/

About

​Presented by ProArts Playhouse and Mana‘o Radio

Featuring Anthony Pfluke, Ethan Villanueva, and Tarvin Makia

Please join us for an initmate evening of original music featuring Tarvin Makia on the bass, Ethan Villanueva on guitar and percussion, and Anthony Pfluke on ʻukulele, kīhōʻalu, and grand piano!

Ticket Information

Premium Seating:

$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$37.10 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$26.50

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$21.20

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/729712/