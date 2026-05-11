Amy Hanaiali'i: One Voice One Guitar

Amy Hānaiali`i: One Voice, One Guitar

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Starts at 2:00pm

Run time: 90 minutes with no intermission

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/728420/

About

Amy Hānaiali`i is being honored in D.C. this Year in the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has been blessed with 6 Grammy Nominations and 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.

Hānaiali‘i’s talent emerges from a disciplined classical training, fused powerhouse vocals, and honoring her family’s worldly heritage and rooted ancestral responsibility. She is a story teller.

Her diverse success and cultural responsibility, provide clear recognition by Hawai‘i’s music community and fans with universal acceptance. All of Amy’s albums have validated commercial success by consistently placing her at the top of the World Album Billboard charts, with 15 albums.

Ticket Information:

Premium Seating:

$53 Extra large and comfy front row seats from A1 to A6 with side tables

Preferred Seating:

$42.40 Best-view seating in either the Front row (seats A7 to A15) OR the front row of any elevated section

Regular Seating:

$37.10

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$31.80

Discounts: $5 off for Kama’aina (with a Valid State of Hawai’i ID)

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/728420/