Alice in Wonderland invites audiences of all ages to tumble down the rabbit hole in a vibrant, imaginative ballet brought to life by local Maui dancers. Join Alice as she journeys through a whimsical world filled with curious characters, magical moments, and enchanting dance. From the Mad Tea Party to encounters with the Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar, and Queen of Hearts, the production blends classical ballet with contemporary movement, storytelling, and theatrical design.



Featuring dancers from Alexander Academy of Performing Arts and costumes from Jennifer Oberg and The Sewing Hui, this production features creative choreography and costuming designed to captivate dancers and audiences of all ages.



Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic and wonder of Alice in Wonderland on stage! Saturday, June 6th at 2pm & 6pm, Sunday, June 7th at 12pm & 4pm at the Seabury Hall A'ali'ikuhonua Creative Arts Center.