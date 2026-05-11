65th Annual Spring Concert

The Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus, Hawaii's oldest and most advanced community youth choir presents it's 65th Season Spring Concert! Celebrating our 65 year legacy of music and performance education for youth grades K-12. Featuring ALL singing members of HYOC. Featuring mele that celebrate the musical legacy of this choir with choral music standards and mele composed for HYOC. Mele from around the world and home here in the pacific. We will also be celebrating Nola Nahulu's 40 years as artistic director. Help us celebrate our graduating seniors of the class of 2026. This free concert will put a song and smile in your heart.