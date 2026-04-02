2026 HUOA Senior Health and Fitness Fair
2026 HUOA Senior Health and Fitness Fair
Join Us for Our 16th Annual Senior Fair! The Hawaii United Okinawa Association is excited to welcome everyone to our 16th Annual Senior Fair at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipio! This FREE event is designed especially for baby boomers, seniors aged 50 and older, and their family caregivers.
What to Expect:
Explore a variety of services and products available to you and your family, including:
• Health and Wellness
• Fitness and Nutrition
• Legal and Financial Services
• Government Programs and Benefits
• Lifestyle Products and Services
• Community Service and Volunteer Opportunities
• Medicare/Healthcare Fraud Detection
• Medical Alert and Home Security
Presentations / Activities:
- 9:30-11:00am - "Am I Fall Risk?" and Community Mobility for Seniors with Joni Kamiya, OT (Order TBD)
- 11:00am-12:00pm - Tai Chi/ Yoga with Roy Arakaki
- 12:00-12:30pm - Okinawan whistling and kachashi [a traditional Okinawan folk dance] lessons with Donna Kakazu
Vendors:
1. AARP Hawaii
2. ALTRES Home Care
3. Alzheimer's Association
4. Andrews Advisory Associates, LLC
5. Archetype Insurance Agency
6. Captel OutreadhCare Sift,LLC
7. Costco Waipio
8. DCCA Hawaii Insurance Division
9. Devoted Health
10. Financial Benefits Insurance, Inc.
11. Generations Magazine
12. Hawaii Dental Service
13. Hawai'i Energy
14. Hawaii Meals on Wheels
15. Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA)
16. Hawaii State Council on Developmental Disabilities
17. Hawaii's Plantation Village
18. Honolulu Board of Water Supply
19. Honolulu Fire Department
20. HUOA Blood Pressure Screening and First Aid
21. HUOA Monday Crafters
22. HUOA Store
23. John Shinsato Certified Advanced Rolfer
24. Mililani Memorial Park and Mortuary
25. Phiten Hawaii
26. Premier Benefit Consultants
27. Project Dana
28. Senior Benefits Consultants
29. Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.
30. Soderholm Bus & Mobility
31. St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii
32. State of Hawaii Workforce Development Division
33. State of Hawaii, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
34. The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu
35. UnitedHealthcare
36. University of Hawaii Center on Aging
37. Vacations Hawaii
38. Valley of the Temples
39. Wilson Home Care
🎟 FREE ADMISSION!
🚗FREE Limited Parking & Shuttles:
• Limited parking available at Puahi Street (Grass lot across from Zippys).
o FREE shuttles will be provided.
Special Offer: This year, our volunteer nurses will provide FREE blood pressure screenings for all attendees!
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with valuable resources and support in your community. We look forward to seeing you there!