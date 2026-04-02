2026 HUOA Senior Health and Fitness Fair

Join Us for Our 16th Annual Senior Fair! The Hawaii United Okinawa Association is excited to welcome everyone to our 16th Annual Senior Fair at the Hawaii Okinawa Center in Waipio! This FREE event is designed especially for baby boomers, seniors aged 50 and older, and their family caregivers.

What to Expect:

Explore a variety of services and products available to you and your family, including:

• Health and Wellness

• Fitness and Nutrition

• Legal and Financial Services

• Government Programs and Benefits

• Lifestyle Products and Services

• Community Service and Volunteer Opportunities

• Medicare/Healthcare Fraud Detection

• Medical Alert and Home Security

Presentations / Activities:

- 9:30-11:00am - "Am I Fall Risk?" and Community Mobility for Seniors with Joni Kamiya, OT (Order TBD)

- 11:00am-12:00pm - Tai Chi/ Yoga with Roy Arakaki

- 12:00-12:30pm - Okinawan whistling and kachashi [a traditional Okinawan folk dance] lessons with Donna Kakazu

Vendors:

1. AARP Hawaii

2. ALTRES Home Care

3. Alzheimer's Association

4. Andrews Advisory Associates, LLC

5. Archetype Insurance Agency

6. Captel OutreadhCare Sift,LLC

7. Costco Waipio

8. DCCA Hawaii Insurance Division

9. Devoted Health

10. Financial Benefits Insurance, Inc.

11. Generations Magazine

12. Hawaii Dental Service

13. Hawai'i Energy

14. Hawaii Meals on Wheels

15. Hawaii Medical Services Association (HMSA)

16. Hawaii State Council on Developmental Disabilities

17. Hawaii's Plantation Village

18. Honolulu Board of Water Supply

19. Honolulu Fire Department

20. HUOA Blood Pressure Screening and First Aid

21. HUOA Monday Crafters

22. HUOA Store

23. John Shinsato Certified Advanced Rolfer

24. Mililani Memorial Park and Mortuary

25. Phiten Hawaii

26. Premier Benefit Consultants

27. Project Dana

28. Senior Benefits Consultants

29. Shaheen & Gordon, P.A.

30. Soderholm Bus & Mobility

31. St. Francis Healthcare System of Hawaii

32. State of Hawaii Workforce Development Division

33. State of Hawaii, Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

34. The Queen's Medical Center - West Oahu

35. UnitedHealthcare

36. University of Hawaii Center on Aging

37. Vacations Hawaii

38. Valley of the Temples

39. Wilson Home Care

🎟 FREE ADMISSION!

🚗FREE Limited Parking & Shuttles:

• Limited parking available at Puahi Street (Grass lot across from Zippys).

o FREE shuttles will be provided.

Special Offer: This year, our volunteer nurses will provide FREE blood pressure screenings for all attendees!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with valuable resources and support in your community. We look forward to seeing you there!

