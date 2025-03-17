Classical Conservation Conversation: The Wonder and Magic of Whales

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

It is peak whale season in Hawaiʻi. Dr. Lum highlights the history of World Whale Day, which began in 1980 to raise awareness about whales and their threats. Learn about the different whale types — baleen whales vs. toothed whales — and examine the cultural and spiritual importance of whales in traditions of the Pacific.

This conservation conversation is followed by And God Created Great Whales, composed by American composer Alan Hovhaness and performed by the Seattle Symphony, led by conductor Gerard Schwarz.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 24, 2025, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.