Van Cliburn Finalist Clayton Stephenson on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:32 PM HST
The Cliburn

His piano teacher didn’t think he could do it. But Clayton Stephenson proved her wrong, becoming the first black pianist to become a finalist in the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022. Not bad for the native New Yorker who started playing on a keyboard synthesizer because his mom couldn’t afford to buy him a piano.

Stephenson is making his Hawaiʻi debut with a series of islandwide concerts featuring music of Brahms, Stravinsky, and Gershwin. He stopped by Hawaiʻi Public Radio to talk to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva.

Clayton Stephenson’s Hawaiʻi tour:

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 pm at UH-Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium

Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at Kahilu Theater

Tuesday, March 4  at 7 p.m. at the Kauaʻi Community College Performing Arts Center
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
