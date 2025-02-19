Jill Togawa on Classical Pacific

Jill Togawa is the founder and artistic director of Purple Moon Dance Project, presenting "When Dreams Are Interrupted-Hawaii," a collection of stories and memories of Japanese-Americans from Hawai`i who were forcibly removed from their homes during World War II. Through music and dance, actors retell stories of resillience and courage, and experiences that connect us. Performances are at 4pm at Pālolo Hongwanji on February 22nd & 23rd.

https://whendreamsareinterrupted.org