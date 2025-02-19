© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Jill Togawa on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 19, 2025 at 11:38 PM HST

Jill Togawa is the founder and artistic director of Purple Moon Dance Project, presenting "When Dreams Are Interrupted-Hawaii," a collection of stories and memories of Japanese-Americans from Hawai`i who were forcibly removed from their homes during World War II. Through music and dance, actors retell stories of resillience and courage, and experiences that connect us. Performances are at 4pm at Pālolo Hongwanji on February 22nd & 23rd.
https://whendreamsareinterrupted.org
Classical Music Conversations Japanese-American internment
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
