Drew Edwards on Classical Pacific

While on a quick visit to Hawaiʻi, Drew Edwards dropped by Classical Pacific to share insights from his research and play some MIDI files of his transcriptions. Edwards is a doctoral student at Queen Mary University of London, studying at the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music.

Edwards participates in a science research group that applies artificial intelligence technologies to the domain of music informatics, which focuses on using technology to extract symbolic or other useful information from musical data.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 4, 2025, on Classical Pacific.