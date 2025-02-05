© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Drew Edwards on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:59 PM HST

While on a quick visit to Hawaiʻi, Drew Edwards dropped by Classical Pacific to share insights from his research and play some MIDI files of his transcriptions. Edwards is a doctoral student at Queen Mary University of London, studying at the UKRI Centre for Doctoral Training in Artificial Intelligence and Music.

Edwards participates in a science research group that applies artificial intelligence technologies to the domain of music informatics, which focuses on using technology to extract symbolic or other useful information from musical data.

This classical music conversation aired on Feb. 4, 2025, on Classical Pacific.

Classical Music Conversations Computer Science
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
