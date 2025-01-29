Aoi Trio on Evening Concert

The award-winning Aoi Trio from Japan makes its U.S. debut starting this week in Hawaiʻi. Violinist Kyoko Ogawa spoke to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the Hawaiʻi tour that includes music by Beethoven, Dvorak, and Japanese composer Toshio Hosokawa.

Appearances take place across the state:

Saturday, Feb. 1 at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Orvis Auditorium in a concert presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Kahilu Theatre. Learn more

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Kauaʻi Community Performing Arts Center in a concert presented by Kauaʻi Concert Association.

Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Friday, Feb. 7 at the University of Hawaiʻi Hilo Performing Arts Center in a concert presented by the Hawaiʻi Concert Society.

