Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai joined Evening Concert to preview HSO’s first concerts of the new year this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.

Foumai will conduct a tribute to Frank Sinatra performed by Jimmy Borges featuring Jordon Segundo on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Emeritus JoAnn Faletta leads the HSO in a program featuring guitarist JIJI performing Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Learn more