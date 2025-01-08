© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra on Evening Concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published January 8, 2025 at 2:26 PM HST

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra’s Michael-Thomas Foumai joined Evening Concert to preview HSO’s first concerts of the new year this weekend at the Hawaiʻi Theatre.

Foumai will conduct a tribute to Frank Sinatra performed by Jimmy Borges featuring Jordon Segundo on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Emeritus JoAnn Faletta leads the HSO in a program featuring guitarist JIJI performing Joaquin Rodrigo’s Concierto de Aranjuez on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. Learn more

 
Classical Music Conversations CLASSICAL MUSIC INTERVIEWSEvening Concert
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
