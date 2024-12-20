© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s Honolulu Brass Quintet on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:47 PM HST

Honolulu Brass Quintet trombonist Gabe Cruz and Chamber Music Hawaiʻi General Manager Chris Cabrera visit Morning Café to provide an overview of this weekend’s highly anticipated Holiday Brass concert. The concert features Honolulu Brass Quintet and friends, which includes 14 brass players and guest musicians, along with the St. Andrews Cathedral Choir, directed by Nicholas Keone Lee.

Cruz and Cabrera share a concert preview that includes a mix of classic carols and jazz arrangements of classic holiday tunes. The Holiday Brass holiday tradition takes place Saturday, Dec. 20, at the Cathedral of St. Andrew. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Learn more.
