Sophia Stark on Classical Pacific

Singer Sophia Stark is excited to return home for the holidays to sing with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra in this weekend's Hapa Holiday Extravaganza. A student at The Manhattan School of Music in New York City, Stark grew up around the HSO with her parents, violinist Darel Stark and singer Georgine Stark. She invites everyone to join the special holiday celebration at Hawaiʻi Theatre on Dec. 7, featuring local favorites, sing-alongs, and special guest appearances.

This classical music conversation aired on Dec. 4 on Classical Pacific.

