Classical Conservation Conversation: Kohola Sings

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:06 AM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

The 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biodiversity, or COP 16, concluded in early November. It was hailed as the most inclusive COP, marking an important milestone for biodiversity conservation as it gave indigenous peoples and local communities a permanent role in the future of biodiversity negotiations. Another win was the agreement to charge a global levy on products made using genetic data derived from nature. The levies will fund dedicated efforts to the conservation and restoration of nature.

Dr. Lum shares his hopes that the people of the Pacific will be a compelling example for nations in the COP and beyond as they demonstrate that love of nature and the environment should not be a cause for conservation, but a way of life.

This episode concludes with "Kohola Sings" by Takuma Itoh.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Nov. 4, 2024.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
