Classical Conservation Conversation: Kohola Sings

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

The 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biodiversity, or COP 16, concluded in early November. It was hailed as the most inclusive COP, marking an important milestone for biodiversity conservation as it gave indigenous peoples and local communities a permanent role in the future of biodiversity negotiations. Another win was the agreement to charge a global levy on products made using genetic data derived from nature. The levies will fund dedicated efforts to the conservation and restoration of nature.

Dr. Lum shares his hopes that the people of the Pacific will be a compelling example for nations in the COP and beyond as they demonstrate that love of nature and the environment should not be a cause for conservation, but a way of life.

This episode concludes with "Kohola Sings" by Takuma Itoh.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Nov. 4, 2024.