Classical Conservation Conversation: Wider Mind

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology, and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to discuss the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context, with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum continues discussions on the 16th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biodiversity, taking place in Colombia this October. He shares an overview of the conference, as outlined in an article by Patrick Greenfield of the British daily, The Guardian. Some important points of discussion include heavy funding to reach biodiversity framework targets. Dr. Lum notes that, in addition to financial need, it is the determination and hope held by our ancestors that continue to guide us successfully into the future.

The conservation conversation concludes with Florian Hoefner's "A Chorus of Wishes: Wider Mind."

This classical conservation conversation aired on Oct. 28.