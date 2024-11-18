© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation: Tipping Points

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published December 5, 2024 at 2:00 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Lum discusses President Joe Biden’s proclamation of Nov. 17 as “International Conservation Day.” Dr. Lum reflects on the president’s recent visit to the Amazon rainforest, where he witnessed its beauty as well as signs of deforestation and drought. Dr. Lum notes that forest restoration can be mitigated, with the example of the the success of community-led restoration efforts of Maui’s Auwahi Forest.

This classical conservation conversation concludes with "Tipping Points' by Rachel Portman.

This conversation aired on Nov. 18, 2024.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Classical Conservation Conversationclassical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories