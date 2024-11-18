Classical Conservation Conversation: Tipping Points

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Lum discusses President Joe Biden’s proclamation of Nov. 17 as “International Conservation Day.” Dr. Lum reflects on the president’s recent visit to the Amazon rainforest, where he witnessed its beauty as well as signs of deforestation and drought. Dr. Lum notes that forest restoration can be mitigated, with the example of the the success of community-led restoration efforts of Maui’s Auwahi Forest.

This classical conservation conversation concludes with "Tipping Points' by Rachel Portman.

This conversation aired on Nov. 18, 2024.