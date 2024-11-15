© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Maestro Dane Lam & Soprano Sofia Troncoso on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 15, 2024 at 10:51 PM HST

On a break during a rehearsal with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, soloist Sofia Troncoso, soprano and Maestro Dane Lam spoke with listeners about the upcoming concert at Hawaii Theatre. Recalling the innocence and nostalgia of childhood, some of their favorite works will be performed: Samuel Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" and Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4. Also on the program is a Pacific Premiere of a Hawai`i Symphony co-commission: Huang Ruo's "Tipping Point."
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
