Maestro Dane Lam & Soprano Sofia Troncoso on Classical Pacific

On a break during a rehearsal with the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, soloist Sofia Troncoso, soprano and Maestro Dane Lam spoke with listeners about the upcoming concert at Hawaii Theatre. Recalling the innocence and nostalgia of childhood, some of their favorite works will be performed: Samuel Barber's "Knoxville: Summer of 1915" and Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4. Also on the program is a Pacific Premiere of a Hawai`i Symphony co-commission: Huang Ruo's "Tipping Point."

