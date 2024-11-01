© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delbert Anderson on Classical Pacific

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published November 1, 2024 at 4:52 PM HST
Delbert Anderson
/
delbertanderson.com

Delbert Anderson spoke with Sharene Taba before his first appearance at Kahilu Theatre. The Navajo (Diné) jazz trumpeter, educator and composer leads the Delbert Anderson Quartet, building a safe haven for Diné melodies to converse with various styles and pathways for expression. His compositions are guided by the time immemorial Diné principles of Hózhó (harmony, beauty, and balance with self, other, and nature), and K’é or kinship. Concertgoers will hear expressions of traditional Diné songs once sung in Diné social circles called "spinning songs," captured through the language of jazz and funk.

Anderson discusses his long-term project, "The Long Walk," a 50-note melody spanning 1674 days, starting November 1, 2023, and ending June 1, 2028, to honor his culture and spread awareness. His performances are scheduled at the Kahilu Theatre on November 1 and Maui's MAC Center on November 8. Follow "The Long Walk" and Anderson's musical journey on Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more about The Long Walk from NPR member station KSUT.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations classical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories