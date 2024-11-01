Delbert Anderson on Classical Pacific

Delbert Anderson spoke with Sharene Taba before his first appearance at Kahilu Theatre. The Navajo (Diné) jazz trumpeter, educator and composer leads the Delbert Anderson Quartet, building a safe haven for Diné melodies to converse with various styles and pathways for expression. His compositions are guided by the time immemorial Diné principles of Hózhó (harmony, beauty, and balance with self, other, and nature), and K’é or kinship. Concertgoers will hear expressions of traditional Diné songs once sung in Diné social circles called "spinning songs," captured through the language of jazz and funk.

Anderson discusses his long-term project, "The Long Walk," a 50-note melody spanning 1674 days, starting November 1, 2023, and ending June 1, 2028, to honor his culture and spread awareness. His performances are scheduled at the Kahilu Theatre on November 1 and Maui's MAC Center on November 8. Follow "The Long Walk" and Anderson's musical journey on Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more about The Long Walk from NPR member station KSUT.