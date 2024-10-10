© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Conservation Conversation - Mother Earth

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:32 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this edition, Dr. Lum discusses Pope Francis’ visit to nations across Oceania in early September. The Pope’s visit raises key environmental issues, including biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and climate change. Dr. Lum likens the pop to St. Francis of Assisi — after whom the pope chose his papal name after, and he shares that Pope Francis is among a handful of prominent conservation leaders who remind us that there is a simple reason to look after the Earth and all people and creatures who inhabit it - it is the right and just thing to do.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with a selection from “Mother Earth” by Maurizio Bignone performed by Brett Deubner and Allison Brewster Franzetti.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 9, 2024.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
