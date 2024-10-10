Classical Conservation Conversation - Mother Earth

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this edition, Dr. Lum discusses Pope Francis’ visit to nations across Oceania in early September. The Pope’s visit raises key environmental issues, including biodiversity loss, habitat destruction, and climate change. Dr. Lum likens the pop to St. Francis of Assisi — after whom the pope chose his papal name after, and he shares that Pope Francis is among a handful of prominent conservation leaders who remind us that there is a simple reason to look after the Earth and all people and creatures who inhabit it - it is the right and just thing to do.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with a selection from “Mother Earth” by Maurizio Bignone performed by Brett Deubner and Allison Brewster Franzetti.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical conservation conversation aired on Sept. 9, 2024.