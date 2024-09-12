Classical Conservation Conversation - I he- a Hotumatu Ia

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum highlights some global and regional days that recognize nature and environmental awareness, such as World Snake Day (July 16) and International Tiger Day (July 29). He also discusses the similarity of plant names between Hawaiʻi and Tahiti, where common Polynesian plants like breadfruit, taro, and sugarcane have similar names in both islands.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with an ancestral Rapa Nui Song – "I he a Hotumatu’a in E flat Major."

