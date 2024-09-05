Classical Conservation Conversation - The Oceanides

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Dr. Lum shares his experiences visiting the coast near Fenglin in Hualien County, Taiwan, where he learned about natural resource management from indigenous tribes. He describes how his hosts offered thanks and prayers to the sea spirits, highlighting the importance of respect and gratitude towards nature. Sean also reflects on the Austronesian expansion across the Pacific, citing ceramic, canoe plants, and linguistic connections as evidence.

Dr. Lum's conversation concludes with “The Oceanides” by Sibelius.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.