Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:47 PM HST

Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival's Stephen Stubbs and Scott Sika join Morning Café to discuss the 20th anniversary season of the festival and this weekend's production of Claudio Montiverdi's "The Coronation of Poppea," showing on July 13 and 14 at Kahilu Theatre on Hawaiʻi Island. Learn more.

This interview aired on July 11, 2024 on Morning Café. 

Please note: Gene Schiller introduces the festival as the Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Center. The correct festival name is Hawaiʻi Performing Arts Festival, or HPAF. This weekend's performances take place at the Kahilu Theatre.

Classical Music Conversations Morning Concert
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
