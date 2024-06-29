Classical Conservation Conversation - Memory of Trees (Tales from Taiwan: Part I)

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

Reporting from Guangfu on Taiwan’s east coast, Dr. Lum explores the connection between Taiwan and Polynesia. He shares how the indigenous people of Taiwan speak a diverse array of languages that form the oldest branches of the Austronesian language family tree, and talks about the migration of Austronesian people across the Pacific.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with "Memory of Trees" by Gary Schocker, performed by harpist Yolanda Kondonassis.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on June 3, 2024, on Classical Pacific and is part one of a four-part series recorded while Dr. Lum was visiting Taiwan. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.