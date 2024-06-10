Classical Conservation Conversation - Sarabande

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum highlights the human ability to mentally adjust to changing landscapes from one generation to the next. He notes that the shifting baseline of appreciation for our wild areas can make it difficult to advocate for the preservation of these spaces. He concludes that everyone should make an effort to experience the natural treasures we have to continue the appreciation and preservation of the world around us.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Yo-Yo Ma’s rendition of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cello Suite No.1 in G Major, BMV 1007: IV. “Sarabande.”

This classical music conversation aired on May 27, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.