Classical Conservation Conversation - Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage

In celebration of Earth and the environment, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum joins us from Padangbai, Bali, where he shares about sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the area. He discusses the community’s ongoing efforts to protect natural resources while generating economic value from tourism, while supporting local communities. As thousands of overseas visitors come through Padangbai and cause environmental challenges, local businesses are working to reverse the dangers of unregulated tourism.

Dr. Lum’s conversation concludes with Beethoven’s “Meerestille un glukliche Fahrt”, Op. 112, "Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage."

This classical music conversation aired on May 20, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.