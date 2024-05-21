© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Conservation Conversation - La Mer

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published May 21, 2024 at 4:06 PM HST
Classical Pacific - Conservation Conversation

In celebration of Earth Day, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum talks about the importance of long-term planning and commitment required for nature conservation, and the economics of climate change. His conversation concludes with Claude Debussy’s La Mer.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on April 29, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.
Tags
Classical Music Conversations calssical pacific
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio