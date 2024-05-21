Classical Conservation Conversation - La Mer

In celebration of Earth Day, Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba shares classical conservation conversations on Mondays at 4 p.m.

Dr. Shawn Lum, the former President of the Nature Society (Singapore) and Senior Lecturer at the Nanyang Technological University Asian School of the Environment, teaches plant diversity, forest ecology and conservation. He joins Classical Pacific to share the state of nature and nature conservation in a global context with a focus on the Pacific.

In this episode, Dr. Lum talks about the importance of long-term planning and commitment required for nature conservation, and the economics of climate change. His conversation concludes with Claude Debussy’s La Mer.

Follow Dr. Shawn Lum on Instagram at @skylum.nature.

This classical music conversation aired on April 29, 2024, on Classical Pacific. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.